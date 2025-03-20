Luis Garcia Injury: Shut down with elbow soreness
Garcia has been shut down due to soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Garcia had been scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Thursday, but that's been scrapped and he will be evaluated by doctors. The right-hander has encountered multiple bumps in the road in his comeback from May 2023 Tommy John surgery, suffering a couple setbacks last season and now another.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now