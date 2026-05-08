Luis Garcia Injury: Sitting again Friday
Garcia (wrist) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
It's a fourth straight absence for Garcia due to a minor right wrist/hand sprain. A trip to the injured list hasn't been viewed as necessary to this point, but that may change soon if the 25-year-old misses much more time. Curtis Mead is picking up another start at first base for the Nationals.
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