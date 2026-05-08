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Luis Garcia Injury: Sitting again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Garcia (wrist) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

It's a fourth straight absence for Garcia due to a minor right wrist/hand sprain. A trip to the injured list hasn't been viewed as necessary to this point, but that may change soon if the 25-year-old misses much more time. Curtis Mead is picking up another start at first base for the Nationals.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
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