Luis Garcia Injury: Throws bullpen session
Garcia (elbow) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros have already ruled Garcia out for Opening Day after he had a couple setbacks last season as he attempted a return from Tommy John surgery. However, he's been throwing for a while without issue and should be able to make some Grapefruit League appearances. Garcia hasn't started a major-league game since May of 2023.
