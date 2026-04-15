Luis Garcia News: Becomes free agent
The Mets released Garcia on Tuesday.
Garcia passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the 40-man roster, and the Mets have now officially cut him loose. The 39-year-old yielded five earned runs on 11 hits with a 4:2 K:BB across his first 6.1 frames this season and will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract if he wants to continue his playing career.
Luis Garcia
Free Agent
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