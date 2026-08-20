Luis Garcia News: Belts second homer as Yankee
Garcia went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored against Baltimore in a 6-1 victory Thursday.
Garcia gave the Yankees an insurance run with his 413-foot solo blast in the sixth inning. It was his second long ball since joining New York at the trade deadline and 25th overall this season, which is easily his career-best mark. Garcia has been mostly quiet since coming to New York, as he's batting a modest .255 with no stolen bases, four RBI and five runs scored across 14 games.
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