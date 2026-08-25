Luis Garcia News: Big night against Houston

Garcia went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Astros.

Garcia tied a season high in hits Tuesday, with his third hit being a two-run long ball off Ethan Pecko to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning. Since being acquired by the Yankees from the Nationals in early August, Garcia has an .860 OPS with four home runs and nine RBI over 74 plate appearances.