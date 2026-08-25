Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia News: Big night against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Garcia went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Astros.

Garcia tied a season high in hits Tuesday, with his third hit being a two-run long ball off Ethan Pecko to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning. Since being acquired by the Yankees from the Nationals in early August, Garcia has an .860 OPS with four home runs and nine RBI over 74 plate appearances.

Luis Garcia
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
6 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago