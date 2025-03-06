Luis Garcia News: Cracks first long ball of spring

Garcia went 1-for-1 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The second baseman got hold of a Valente Bellozo offering in the fourth inning for his first homer of the spring. Garcia is 3-for-8 with three walks against only one strikeout through his first four Grapefruit League appearances in camp, as the 24-year-old looks to demonstrate that his 2024 breakout was no fluke.