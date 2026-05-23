Luis Garcia News: DFA'd by Twins
The Twins designated Garcia for assignment Saturday.
Garcia has found little success across his nine appearances for the Twins, allowing 10 earned runs and posting a 2:4 K:BB in just 8.2 innings, and he'll now be cast off the active and 40-man rosters to make room for Taj Bradley's (pectoral) return from the IL. The 39-year-old Garcia is a candidate to be released by the organization if he clears waivers.
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