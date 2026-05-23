Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia News: DFA'd by Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

The Twins designated Garcia for assignment Saturday.

Garcia has found little success across his nine appearances for the Twins, allowing 10 earned runs and posting a 2:4 K:BB in just 8.2 innings, and he'll now be cast off the active and 40-man rosters to make room for Taj Bradley's (pectoral) return from the IL. The 39-year-old Garcia is a candidate to be released by the organization if he clears waivers.

Luis Garcia
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago