Luis Garcia News: DFA'd by Twins

The Twins designated Garcia for assignment Saturday.

Garcia has found little success across his nine appearances for the Twins, allowing 10 earned runs and posting a 2:4 K:BB in just 8.2 innings, and he'll now be cast off the active and 40-man rosters to make room for Taj Bradley's (pectoral) return from the IL. The 39-year-old Garcia is a candidate to be released by the organization if he clears waivers.