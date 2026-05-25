Luis Garcia News: Drives in four vs. Cleveland
Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-2 win over Cleveland.
Garcia helped fuel Washington's offensive explosion by doubling in his first plate appearance before launching a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Nationals a commanding early lead. The long ball was his fourth of the season. Entering Monday, Garcia had been batting just .216 with two RBI over his previous 12 games. He's now slashing .268/.292/.427 with 10 doubles, 27 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases across 171 plate appearances.
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