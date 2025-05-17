Fantasy Baseball
Luis Garcia News: Drives in three in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Orioles.

Garcia hit a two-run single in the first inning and drove in another run on a double in the second. The second baseman has gone just 9-for-45 in so far in May but has tallied multi-hit efforts in each of his past two starts. On the season, he's hitting .229 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 19 runs scored and six steals across 157 plate appearances.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
