Luis Garcia News: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Mets designated Garcia for assignment Sunday.
The veteran right-hander joined the Mets on a one-year, $1.75 million contract in January, but he's being let go after surrendering five earned runs on 11 hits with a 4:2 K:BB across his first 6.1 frames of the campaign. Garcia had a 3.42 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 58 appearances in 2025.
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