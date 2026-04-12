Luis Garcia News: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Mets designated Garcia for assignment Sunday.

The veteran right-hander joined the Mets on a one-year, $1.75 million contract in January, but he's being let go after surrendering five earned runs on 11 hits with a 4:2 K:BB across his first 6.1 frames of the campaign. Garcia had a 3.42 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 58 appearances in 2025.