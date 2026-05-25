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Luis Garcia News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Garcia elected to become a free agent Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Garcia passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the Twins' 40-man roster. Rather than accept an outright assignment, the veteran reliever is now a free agent and can seek employment elsewhere.

Luis Garcia
 Free Agent
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