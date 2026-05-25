Luis Garcia News: Elects free agency
Garcia elected to become a free agent Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Garcia passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the Twins' 40-man roster. Rather than accept an outright assignment, the veteran reliever is now a free agent and can seek employment elsewhere.
Luis Garcia
Free Agent
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