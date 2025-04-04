Luis Garcia News: Gets back on track with first homer

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to Arizona.

Garcia turned on a Brandon Pfaadt fastball for a first-inning two-run homer Friday, snapping an 0-for-13 skid over his prior four appearances. The lefty-hitting Garcia has just three hits and no walks in 21 plate appearances to begin the season, but he should remain on the strong side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Amed Rosario for at-bats at second base going forward.