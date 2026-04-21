Luis Garcia News: Gets MiLB pact from Twins

The Twins signed Garcia to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Garcia was released by the Mets last week after allowing five earned runs on 11 hits with a 4:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings. The 39-year-old will report to Triple-A St. Paul for now but could earn a promotion sooner rather than later to help out the beleaguered Twins bullpen.