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Luis Garcia News: Gets MiLB pact from Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Twins signed Garcia to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Garcia was released by the Mets last week after allowing five earned runs on 11 hits with a 4:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings. The 39-year-old will report to Triple-A St. Paul for now but could earn a promotion sooner rather than later to help out the beleaguered Twins bullpen.

Luis Garcia
Minnesota Twins
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