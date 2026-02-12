Luis Garcia News: Getting long look at first base

Garcia will split his time between second base and first base during spring training, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The Nationals don't have a clear starter at first base, and Garcia's defense at the keystone has been below average the last two seasons. However, the 25-year-old has been a passable offensive contributor during that time, posting a combined .267/.304/.428 slash line in 2023-24 with 34 homers and 36 steals in 279 games, and he should be in the starting lineup at one of those two positions on Opening Day. Andres Chaparro and prospect Abimelec Ortiz, acquired from Texas in the MacKenzie Gore trade, would appear to be the other main competitors for Washington's first base job.