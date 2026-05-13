Luis Garcia News: Goes deep twice in Cincy
Garcia went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Reds.
The 25-year-old infielder took Brady Singer deep in the third inning before leading off the top of the fifth with a shot down the right-field line off Sam Moll. Garcia came into the contest with only one homer in 36 games to begin the season, but his bat seems to be coming to life -- he's reeled off three straight multi-hit performances since returning to the starting lineup from a minor wrist issue, going 8-for-14 over that hot stretch with a double, a triple, two long balls, four runs and five RBI.
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