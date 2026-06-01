Luis Garcia News: Homers Sunday

Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Garcia broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a 402-foot blast off Griffin Canning, his fifth homer of the year. Garcia's been swinging the bat well of late, going 9-for-25 with a pair of homers and a 1.000 OPS over his last seven games. Overall, he's slashing .268/.290/.430 with 30 RBI, 21 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 186 plate appearances this season.