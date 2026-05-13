Luis Garcia News: Idle against lefty
Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
The Reds are sending southpaw Nick Lodolo to the mound Wednesday, so Garcia will duck out of the starting nine to open up first base for platoon mate Curtis Mead. Garcia missed four straight starts last week due to a minor wrist sprain, but the time off appears to have done him some good. He returned to the lineup Saturday went a collective 8-for-14 with four extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs over his last three games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2914 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More