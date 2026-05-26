Luis Garcia News: Idle against southpaw
Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.
The left-handed-hitting Garcia will take a seat for the second time in three days while the Nationals face off against another left-handed starter (Joey Cantillo). Andres Chaparro will step in for Garcia at first base and will bat third.
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