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Luis Garcia News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Garcia will take a seat for the second time in three days while the Nationals face off against another left-handed starter (Joey Cantillo). Andres Chaparro will step in for Garcia at first base and will bat third.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
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