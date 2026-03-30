Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia News: Knocks in three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Garcia went 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored and three RBI during Monday's 13-2 win over the Phillies.

It was a great day for essentially everyone in the Nationals lineup with all but one starter recording an RBI in the game. Nobody had more than Garcia's three, though, as he knocked in a run on a fielder's choice in the third inning and drove in two with a single in the ninth. Those were the first RBI of the season for the 25-year-old, who had 66 in 139 games played last year.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Garcia See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago