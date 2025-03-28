Luis Garcia News: Nabs first steal of 2025

Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

The 24-year-old second baseman had a strong start to his campaign, driving in his first run of 2025 and swiping his first bag in the eighth inning to help the Nationals tie the game at 3-3 before the bullpen imploded in the top of the 10th. Garcia was one of the most surprising contributors to Washington's MLB-leading 223 steals as a team last year, going 22-for-27 on the basepaths as part of a breakout season despite not having stolen more than 11 bags in a season at any level prior to that, and he doesn't show any signs of slowing down.