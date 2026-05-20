Luis Garcia News: On bench Wednesday

Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Andres Chaparro will get the nod at first base while the left-handed-hitting Garcia takes a seat against Mets southpaw Zach Thornton. Garcia had started in each of the Nationals' last six games, going 4-for-22 with two doubles and two walks over that stretch.