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Luis Garcia News: Part of Opening Day bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Garcia has won a spot in the Mets' bullpen to begin the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 39-year-old right-hander has become a journeyman late in his career, and the Mets will be his eighth MLB team in the last eight seasons, including three separate stints with the Angels. Garcia has recorded double-digit holds in five straight campaigns, and between the Halos, Nationals and Dodgers in 2025 he produced a 3.42 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 48:26 K:BB over 55.1 innings.

Luis Garcia
New York Mets
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