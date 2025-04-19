Luis Garcia News: Perfect at the plate in win

Garcia went 2-for-2 with three walks, four runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 12-11 win over the Rockies.

Garcia was a pest all game, scoring four runs and swiping his third bag of the season. It was an encouraging effort for the 24-year-old, who is slashing just .206/.271/.302 with one home run, five RBI, 10 runs scored and three steals across 70 plate appearances this season. While his slow start and tendency to sit against lefties have been discouraging, a solid 6:8 BB:K suggests he can turn things around.