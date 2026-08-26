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Luis Garcia News: Power surge continues in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Garcia went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Houston.

Garcia added to his recent power surge Wednesday, going deep for the fourth time in his last six games. Additionally, the slugging first baseman has racked up at least three hits on three occasions during that period. Over 79 plate appearances since being traded the Yankees at the deadline, Garcia is slashing .306/.354/.569 with five long balls, four doubles, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Luis Garcia
New York Yankees
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