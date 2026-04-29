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Luis Garcia News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Garcia will head to the bench as the Nationals stock up on extra right-handed bats to counter Mets southpaw David Peterson. Curtis Mead will fill in for Garcia at first base and will bat second.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
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