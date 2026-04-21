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Luis Garcia News: Season-high four hits Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Garcia went 4-for-5 with a double, stolen base, three RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over Atlanta.

Garcia had a total of four hits in previous 13 games combined, so Tuesday's performance was a big boon to his batting average. After recording multiple hits in three of the Nationals' first eight games, Garcia had been just 5-for-43 (.116) at the plate over the last 14 games prior to Tuesday's season-high four hits. Garcia is now slashing .247/.284/.364 with one home run, 15 RBI, 10 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 4:12 BB:K across 81 trips to the plate.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
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