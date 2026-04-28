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Luis Garcia News: Selected to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 3:37pm

The Twins selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Garcia signed a minor-league deal with Minnesota last Tuesday, and after giving up one earned run over two appearances at St. Paul, he'll join the big club to replace the injured Garrett Acton (shoulder). Garcia has already made six MLB appearances with the Mets this year and gave up five earned runs across 6.1 innings, so he'll likely be limited to low-leverage work with the Twins. Zak Kent was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Luis Garcia
Minnesota Twins
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