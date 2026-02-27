Luis Garcia News: Set for spring debut Friday
Garcia (hamstring) is starting at second base and batting cleanup in Friday's Grapefruit League tilt against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Garcia is ready for his spring training debut after missing nearly a week of action due to tightness in his left hamstring. The 25-year-old is tentatively lined up to be the Nationals' primary second baseman this season, though he could also see ample playing time at first base on days the club wants to put Nasim Nunez at the keystone.
