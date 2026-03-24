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Luis Garcia News: Shifting to first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 10:07am

Garcia could see most of his playing time at first base this season, Jessica Camerato and Paige Leckie of MLB.com report.

The Nationals' decision to send Dylan Crews and Robert Hassell to Triple-A to begin the season created a domino effect that put Daylen Lile in right field, opening up regular DH at-bats for Andres Chaparro and allowing Garcia to slide from the keystone to first base-- a position he has only two games of big-league experience at. Washington is hoping the reduced defensive responsibilities will help the 25-year-old's bat find another level after he slashed just .252/.289/.412 in 2025 with 16 homers and 14 steals in 139 games.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
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