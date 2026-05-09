Luis Garcia News: Shuts door for first save
Garcia secured the save Saturday against Cleveland, throwing a clean 11th inning.
The journeyman reliever nabbed his first save of the season in extra innings Saturday, which was highlighted by an impressive play by Kody Clemens at second base for the game's final out. With a 10.64 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB over 11 innings for the Mets and Twins this year, Garcia doesn't appear to be in the mix for steady high-leverage work going forward despite Saturday's showing.
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