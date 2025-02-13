Luis Garcia News: Signs with Dodgers

Garcia signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Garcia split the 2024 season between the Angels and Red Sox and struggled to a 4.88 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 59 innings. He still maintained a solid 53:15 K:BB so there is some hope for a bounceback, though he'll have to fight for a roster spot in a loaded Dodgers' bullpen.