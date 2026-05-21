Luis Garcia News: Sitting again Thursday

Garcia is out of the starting lineup for the series finale against the Mets on Thursday.

Washington will once again trot out Andres Chaparro at first base as the left-handed-batting Garcia rides the bench against Mets lefty David Peterson. Despite not receiving the start, Garcia pinch hit for Andres Chaparro in the fifth inning Wednesday when the Mets brought in right-hander Austin Warren. Garcia went 1-for-2 with a single.