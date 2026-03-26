Luis Garcia News: Sitting against left-hander
Garcia is not in the lineup for Thursday's opener against the Cubs
With left-hander Matthew Boyd toeing the rubber for the Cubs, the lefty-swinging Garcia will yield to Andres Chaparro at first base and Nasim Nunez at second base. Garcia is a career .237/.260/.331 hitter versus southpaws.
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