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Luis Garcia News: Snags save Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Garcia allowed a run on two hits and a walk and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Garcia made things interesting, but he was able to maintain a lead. He's picked up two saves and a hold over his last four outings, though he's allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in that span as well. That usage suggests he's in the mix for ancillary save chances -- that was the case Sunday, as Justin Topa worked a high-leverage spot in the eighth inning while Eric Orze was presumably unavailable after a 26-pitch outing Saturday. Through 15 innings this season, Garcia has a 9.00 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB over 15 appearances. He's on his seventh team in the last four years, having joined the Twins in April after he was released by the Mets.

Luis Garcia
Minnesota Twins
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