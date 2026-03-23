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Luis Garcia News: Spring struggles continue Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Garcia went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Getting the start at first base and batting third, Garcia continued to flail away at the plate. The 25-year-old homered in his spring debut Feb. 27 after missing the early part of the Grapefruit League schedule due to a hamstring strain, but through 12 games in March he's gone just 3-for-34 (.088) with zero extra-base hits and a 1:8 BB:K. Garcia is set to be an everyday player for the Nationals to begin the season, splitting time between second base and first base, but if his struggles carry over into the regular season, it could open the door for Nasim Nunez to cut into his playing time at the keystone. Over the last two seasons, Garcia has slashed .267/.304/.428 with 34 homers and 36 steals in 279 games.

Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals
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