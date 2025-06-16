Luis Garcia News: Takes seat Monday

Garcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

The left-handed-hitting Garcia had started in each of the Nationals' last eight games -- including three matchups versus southpaws -- but he'll move to the bench for the series opener while lefty Carson Palmquist takes the bump for Colorado. With fresh call-up Brady House making his MLB debut Monday and likely to serve as the Nationals' everyday third baseman moving forward, the right-handed-hitting Amed Rosario could end up spelling Garcia more frequently at second base when the Nationals face lefties. Rosario had previously occupied the short side of a platoon at the hot corner with Jose Tena, who was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to open up a roster spot for House.