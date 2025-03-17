Fantasy Baseball
Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia News: To begin 2025 in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

The Dodgers selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Garcia will be available out of the bullpen as his club will take on the Cubs in Tokyo during a two-game series set for March 18-19. He got off to a rocky start to the spring by surrendering three runs during his first appearance, but he finished camp by firing 4.1 scoreless frames, ultimately earning a spot on the 26-man roster.

Luis Garcia
Los Angeles Dodgers
