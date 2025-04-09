Luis Gil Injury: Closing in on throwing program

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Gil (lat) is scheduled to begin a throwing program within the next several days, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

After being diagnosed with a high-grade right lat strain in early March, Gil avoided surgery but received a platelet-rich plasma injection and was advised not to throw for six weeks. The right-hander seems to be responding as well as the Yankees had hoped during his prolonged shutdown, and though he's on the cusp of playing catch again, he'll be in line for a slow and deliberate ramp-up program. The Yankees have already shifted Gil to the 60-day injured list and aren't anticipating him being ready to make his season debut until at least early June.