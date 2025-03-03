Luis Gil Injury: Dealing with high-grade lat strain

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Gil has been diagnosed with a high-grade right lat strain and will not throw for at least six weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gil will basically be starting from scratch once he's ready to be built back up, so this is going to be a lengthy absence which seems likely to keep the right-hander sidelined for at least the first couple months of the season. Marcus Stroman is the obvious candidate to take Gil's spot in the Yankees' rotation, but Will Warren has impressed during spring training and also appears to be in the mix.