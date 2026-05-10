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Luis Gil Injury: Lands on minor-league IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Gil was placed on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-day IL on Friday due to right shoulder inflammation, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gil had been with the Triple-A club for less than two weeks after he was optioned by the Yankees on April 26. He didn't make any appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before landing on the IL, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that the shoulder inflammation is a new concern rather than one that contributed to Gil's poor performance while he was with the big-league club. Boone added that Gil won't throw for at least three weeks, so the right-hander is looking at an extended absence from game action.

Luis Gil
New York Yankees
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