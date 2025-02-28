Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Gil headshot

Luis Gil Injury: Requires MRI for shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 1:17pm

Gil was pulled from his bullpen session Friday due to shoulder tightness and is scheduled for an MRI on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year was building toward his first start of spring training, but the shoulder tightness instead has him headed for medical imaging. According to Erik Boland of Newsday, manager Aaron Boone said he feels like the injury will "cost us some time," so Gil may not be ready by Opening Day. Should the injury force him to miss the start of the regular season, Marcus Stroman and Will Warren are the primary options to round out the Yankees' starting rotation.

Luis Gil
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now