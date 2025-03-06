Fantasy Baseball
Luis Gil Injury: Sidelined at least three months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that he expects Gil (lat) to be sidelined for at least three months, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Gil is nursing a high-grade right lat strain, a diagnosis which was confirmed by a second MRI back in New York. The righty will be shut down for at least six weeks and will need to be built back up from scratch, so Cashman's revelation that Gil won't be an option until June, at the earliest, doesn't come as a surprise. Marcus Stroman and Will Warren are competing to fill Gil's spot in the Yankees' rotation.

