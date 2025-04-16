Fantasy Baseball
Luis Gil headshot

Luis Gil Injury: Throwing progression pushed back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that the beginning of Gil's (lat) throwing progression will be pushed back about 10 days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gil had been scheduled to play catch Wednesday or Thursday. However, the pitcher recently underwent an MRI and doctors would like to see more healing with Gil's right lat before they clear him to throw. While not a setback, per se, it means Gil's recovery has not moved along as far as hoped.

Luis Gil
New York Yankees
