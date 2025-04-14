Luis Gil Injury: Will throw Wednesday or Thursday

Gil (lat) is expected to begin a throwing program Wednesday or Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

It will mark the end of a six-week shutdown period as the right-hander works his way back from a high-grade lat strain. Gil is already on the 60-day injured list and will be ramped up slowly. A timetable for his return to the Yankees' rotation likely won't become clearer until he begins mound work.