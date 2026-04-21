Luis Gil News: Allows just two hits in win
Gil (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing two hits and three walks with two strikeouts across 6.1 shutout innings.
After allowing four homers and seven earned runs across nine innings in his first two starts of the season, Gil was able to keep the Red Sox off the scoreboard Tuesday. Walks are still a problem for Gil, and he's also not striking out many batters. The right-hander now owns a 4.11 ERA and 9:8 K:BB across 15.1 innings. He's likely to make his fourth start this coming weekend against Houston, but Gil could be the odd man out of the rotation once Carlos Rodon (elbow/hamstring) is ready to make his season debut.
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