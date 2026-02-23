Luis Gil News: Fans four in first spring start
Gil completed 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League start against the Mets on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out four batters.
Gil gave up a solo homer to Jared Young in the second inning but was otherwise sharp. He threw 48 pitches (33 strikes) and averaged 94.5 mph on his fastball, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. Gil is essentially a lock to begin the season in the Yankees' rotation since Gerrit Cole (elbow), Carlos Rodon (elbow) and Clarke Schmidt (elbow) are all expected to begin the campaign on the injured list.
