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Luis Gil News: Heading to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday that Gil will be optioned to the minor leagues to start the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

New York is beginning the season with a four-man rotation since a fifth starter isn't needed until April 11 in Tampa Bay, and Gil will stay stretched out in the minors rather than sticking in the majors as a bullpen piece. The right-hander missed the first four months of 2025 due to a lat strain but returned for 11 regular-season starts down the stretch, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:33 K:BB across 57 innings. Gil surrendered 10 earned runs (including six homers) with a 24:5 K:BB over 19.1 innings during spring training, so he'll begin the minor-league season with decent momentum despite the incoming demotion.

Luis Gil
New York Yankees
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