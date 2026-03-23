Luis Gil News: Odd man out

The Yankees will go with a four-man rotation to begin the season, meaning that Gil will be the odd-man out for them, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "He'd like to be a starter with us, so it's frustrating," pitching coach Matt Blake said. "But at the same time, he understands the position we're in with the way the schedule lines up for the first two weeks."

The Yankees have four off days in the first 13 days, and won't need a fifth starter until April 11. The Yankees haven't decided whether they'll send Gil to the minors or use him in a piggyback role until he's needed as the fifth starter.