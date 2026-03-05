Luis Gil News: Racks up six Ks in spring start
Gil tossed three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League game against Boston on Wednesday, allowing two hits and issuing two walks while striking out six batters.
Gil needed a hefty 53 pitches to complete three frames, but he got eight whiffs and racked up six punchouts. The right-hander has looked great through three spring outings, allowing two runs on six hits over eight innings while registering an 11:3 K:BB. Gil appears to be locked into an Opening Day rotation spot while Gerrit Cole (elbow), Carlos Rodon (elbow) and Clarke Schmidt (elbow) begin the season on the shelf, but he'll probably need to pitch well in order to keep that role once those injured hurlers return to action.
